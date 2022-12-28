Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Drops By 72.8%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the November 30th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5,970.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,838 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 832.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 505,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 451,714 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,894,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,721,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after acquiring an additional 350,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 277,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BBN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 439,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,728. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.