Short Interest in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Drops By 75.5%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

BSGA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,987. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Safari Group Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSGA. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,323,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 469,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 235,669 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

