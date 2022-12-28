Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Declines By 94.8%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the November 30th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,796 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,308,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 151,765 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE LEO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

