Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Declines By 86.8%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:HCHDF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.