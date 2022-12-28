Short Interest in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Drops By 91.4%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the November 30th total of 511,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IMV Stock Performance

IMV stock remained flat at $2.44 during trading on Wednesday. 1,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,384. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. IMV has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 19,459.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMV will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMV

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of IMV from $13.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of IMV by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in IMV by 43.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IMV by 680.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in IMV by 460.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

