Short Interest in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Drops By 91.4%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the November 30th total of 511,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
IMV Stock Performance
IMV stock remained flat at $2.44 during trading on Wednesday. 1,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,384. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. IMV has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 19,459.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IMV will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMV
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of IMV by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in IMV by 43.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IMV by 680.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in IMV by 460.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.
About IMV
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
