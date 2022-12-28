Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Drops By 94.5%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the November 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $65.63. 11,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $80.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 111,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 451,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period.

