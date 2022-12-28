Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Drops By 94.5%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the November 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $65.63. 11,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $80.85.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.