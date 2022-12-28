Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Drops By 91.7%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the November 30th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QAT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. 4,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,255. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QAT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000.

