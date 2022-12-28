Short Interest in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Expands By 226.2%

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,900 shares, an increase of 226.2% from the November 30th total of 183,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 118,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.83 per share, for a total transaction of 1,641,247.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,825,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately 25,246,374.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 12,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of 12.56 per share, for a total transaction of 158,494.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,761,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately 47,245,369.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 118,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.83 per share, with a total value of 1,641,247.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,825,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately 25,246,374.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 181,498 shares of company stock worth $2,416,272.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 4.9 %

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

NXDT traded down 0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 14.31. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 10.85 and a 52-week high of 17.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

