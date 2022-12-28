Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declines By 78.5%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the November 30th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 240,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,523. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 80,137 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 62,457 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

