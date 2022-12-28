Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declines By 78.5%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the November 30th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 240,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,523. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.