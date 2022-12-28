Short Interest in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Drops By 83.8%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Prospector Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRSRW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 13,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,654. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Prospector Capital has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

Institutional Trading of Prospector Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prospector Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

