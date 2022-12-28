Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Grows By 1,462.5%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 1,462.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

Shares of Rare Element Resources stock remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Wednesday. 101,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.96.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.