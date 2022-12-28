Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Grows By 1,462.5%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 1,462.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rare Element Resources Price Performance
Shares of Rare Element Resources stock remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Wednesday. 101,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.96.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
