Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Declines By 62.3%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,310. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. SGS has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $33.82.

Get SGS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SGSOY. Citigroup increased their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,333.80.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.