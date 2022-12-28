Short Interest in Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Increases By 160.0%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Shangri-La Asia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

OTCMKTS SHALY remained flat at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 138. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. Shangri-La Asia has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

