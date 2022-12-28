Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Expands By 793.2%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 793.2% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sika Price Performance

Shares of SXYAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 84,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. Sika has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $41.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.50.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Featured Stories

