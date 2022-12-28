Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Drops By 57.9%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,200 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the November 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,836 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 7,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,245. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

