Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Decreases By 95.4%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Tenaz Energy Stock Performance
Tenaz Energy stock remained flat at $1.65 during trading on Wednesday. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
