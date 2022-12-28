Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Decreases By 95.4%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

Tenaz Energy stock remained flat at $1.65 during trading on Wednesday. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

