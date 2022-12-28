Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Decreases By 74.4%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the November 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The India Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

IFN traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 280,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,980. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The India Fund has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 43.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the third quarter worth $99,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in The India Fund by 54.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter worth $361,000. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

