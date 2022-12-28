Short Interest in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Decreases By 97.2%

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the November 30th total of 421,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TLG Acquisition One stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. 1,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,572. TLG Acquisition One has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 2.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 227,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 28.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 78,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 345.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 245,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.