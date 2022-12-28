Short Interest in u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Expands By 500.0%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

u-blox Stock Performance

u-blox stock remained flat at $116.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. u-blox has a one year low of $67.45 and a one year high of $124.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on u-blox from CHF 92 to CHF 135 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

