Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW) Decreases By 60.1%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the November 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Shares of VERBW remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. 96 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,278. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verb Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verb Technology stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 451,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

