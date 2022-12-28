Siacoin (SC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.07 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $117.86 million and $2.07 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,636.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000428 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00405445 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021175 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.00874561 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00091674 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00603894 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005996 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00245758 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,849,702,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
