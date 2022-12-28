SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.47% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SIF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. 11,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.