Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Silex Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Silex Systems alerts:

Silex Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SILXY traded up 0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 10.30. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536. Silex Systems has a 1 year low of 4.08 and a 1 year high of 14.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.62.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.