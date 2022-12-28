Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Silex Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Silex Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SILXY traded up 0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 10.30. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536. Silex Systems has a 1 year low of 4.08 and a 1 year high of 14.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.62.
About Silex Systems
Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.
See Also
