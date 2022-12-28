Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.38

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 12253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,175,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 77,418 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
