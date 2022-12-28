SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Hits $53.25 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $53.25 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037617 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00019656 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00226385 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

