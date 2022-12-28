SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.40

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.40 and last traded at C$17.26, with a volume of 7806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.26.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$144.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.44.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

