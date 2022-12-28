Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, an increase of 322.4% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Skye Bioscience Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SKYE stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 2,314,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,054. Skye Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100, which is in Phase I trials for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 that is in preclinical trials to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

