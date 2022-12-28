SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Down 60.9% in December

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the November 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SMC Stock Down 1.4 %

SMC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.83. 128,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,282. SMC has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.98.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

