Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Short Interest Down 99.7% in December

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance
Shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 40,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,947. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 631.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 437,826 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 489,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 696,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 42.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 250.0% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
