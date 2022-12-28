Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Up 622.2% in December

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 622.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Sodexo Trading Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,951. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59.
Sodexo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%.
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.
