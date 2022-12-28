SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Increased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 209.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,616,000 after buying an additional 410,636 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,425.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 304,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,058,000 after buying an additional 300,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $167.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.80.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

