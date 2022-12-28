SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Raised by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. 108,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

