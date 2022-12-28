SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 132,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 431,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 119,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. 35,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.