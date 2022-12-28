Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.10

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.12, with a volume of 99570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.51.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 25.62 and a quick ratio of 25.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.05. The stock has a market cap of C$686.19 million and a PE ratio of -16.89.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.