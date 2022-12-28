Status Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.59 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $74.53 million and $3.59 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01901928 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $3,878,685.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

