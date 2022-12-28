StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of Koss stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Koss has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.76.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 68.16% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
