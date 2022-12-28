StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Koss stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Koss has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.76.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 68.16% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Koss

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.