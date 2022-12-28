StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Trading Down 2.4 %

PBFX opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Logistics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Logistics

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,042,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,598,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $3,109,500 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

(Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.