STP Price Hits $0.0260 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. STP has a total market cap of $45.45 million and $2.31 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037589 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037814 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00019614 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00226258 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000092 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02616834 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,466,703.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

