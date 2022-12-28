StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

