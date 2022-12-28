StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,389. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

