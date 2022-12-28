StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 2,548 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,176 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

