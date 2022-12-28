Streakk Trading 20.3% Higher This Week (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $302.09 or 0.01818679 BTC on popular exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $3.02 billion and approximately $367,266.51 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.48 or 0.05450628 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00495608 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,878.23 or 0.29365031 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 267.51303847 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $146,278.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

