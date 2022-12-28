Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sulzer Stock Performance
Shares of SULZF remained flat at $75.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sulzer has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $108.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23.
Sulzer Company Profile
