Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sulzer Stock Performance

Shares of SULZF remained flat at $75.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sulzer has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $108.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23.

Sulzer Company Profile

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services. The company operates through Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions, which include the initial concept and pilot testing; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

