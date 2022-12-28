Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,208,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,052 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Bank of America worth $640,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. 128,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,403,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

