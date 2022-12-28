Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,730,997 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,435 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Abbott Laboratories worth $554,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after buying an additional 565,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,022,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,432 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

ABT stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.57. 7,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,016. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

