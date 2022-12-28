Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $36.35 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,001,822,742 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,604,113,922 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

