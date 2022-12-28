Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Down 86.1% in December

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the November 30th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

SWMAF remained flat at $10.65 during trading on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

