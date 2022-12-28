Syscoin (SYS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $75.01 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,574.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00598465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00245040 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00038861 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,835,546 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

