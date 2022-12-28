TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Update

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a growth of 199.8% from the November 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.70) to €9.00 ($9.57) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of TAGOF stock remained flat at $7.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.