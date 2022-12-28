Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TAIPY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 21,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,867. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

